Phyllis Kaye turns 109, helped found Patterson-Kaye Lodge and featured in new Andrew Hind book on Muskoka resort

BRACEBRIDGE — The matriarch of one of the oldest lodges in Muskoka has turned 109.

Phyllis Kaye, one of the founders of Patterson-Kaye Lodge, recently celebrated her birthday.

Back on Oct. 15 she attended the 80th anniversary of the lodge, which she ran for decades with her family and their partners the Pattersons.

Last year, well-known local author Andrew Hind wrote another of his popular Muskoka commemorative books commemorating the Bracebridge lodge on the Muskoka River, which is still going strong.

The book, full of colour is brought to life with dozens of historic photos and memories from staff, longtime guests, and former owners (who included Frank Miller, one-time premier of Ontario, and son Norm Miller, current MPP).

The book is another great addition to your Muskoka book collection.