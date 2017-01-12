Muskoka To-DAILY

Phyllis Kaye turns 109, helped found Patterson-Kaye Lodge and featured in new Andrew Hind book on Muskoka resort

BRACEBRIDGE — The matriarch of one of the oldest lodges in Muskoka has turned 109.

Phyllis Kaye, one of the founders of Patterson-Kaye Lodge, recently celebrated her birthday.

Back on Oct. 15 she attended the 80th anniversary of the lodge, which she ran for decades with her family and their partners the Pattersons.

Last year, well-known local author Andrew Hind wrote another of his popular Muskoka commemorative books commemorating the Bracebridge lodge on the Muskoka River, which is still going strong.

The book, full of colour is brought to life with dozens of historic photos and memories from staff, longtime guests, and former owners (who included Frank Miller, one-time premier of Ontario, and son Norm Miller, current MPP).

The book is another great addition to your Muskoka book collection.

 

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=25438

Posted by on Jan 12 2017. Filed under Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru