Hospital staffs praised for going beyond call of duty to help patients during storm

MUSKOKA — Hospital executives are praising their staffs for weathering the first significant winter storm and for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare CEO Natalie Bubela is sending out a “big thank you to staff, physicians and volunteers for their teamwork and dedication to patient care.”

In a release Thursday, she said Wednesday’s snow squalls and snow accumulation created challenges for some staff members to get to work safely.

Some staff worked double shifts and overnight to support continued quality care to our patients.

“Our staff work hard every day, but in the face of adversity our teams rally together in a remarkable way,” said Bubela, chief executive officer.

“Their commitment to our patients is extremely appreciated, and is a true act of going above and beyond. I thank them immensely for putting our patients first.”

In addition, she noted, during the storm some patients were not able to leave the hospitals due to weather and road conditions.

The support services teams at both sites prepared food in our Garden Courts for both staff and patients who were waiting for the storm to clear.