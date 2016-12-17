Bracebridge New Year’s levee Jan. 7

BRACEBRIDGE — Mayor Graydon Smith and members of Town Council invite Bracebridge residents and visitors to celebrate the New Year at the Mayor’s Levee on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Bracebridge Sportsplex (Main Lobby) from 2 to 4 p.m.

A New Year’s levee is a traditional reception held by many municipalities in Canada. The Levee provides a chance for members of local government to meet and mingle with citizens and reflect on the accomplishments of the past year, while welcoming the opportunities for the year ahead.

Join the mayor and council in light refreshments, music provided by local musician Sean Cotton, and an opportunity to wish our neighbours and friends a Happy New Year. Complimentary festive refreshments including hot chocolate and sweet trays will be available.

We will also be collecting donations of non-perishable food items in support of the Bracebridge Manna Food Bank. Such items as: Canned goods (fish, juice, meat, milk, pasta, pasta sauce, vegetables); Dried Goods (rice, crackers, cereal, pasta, macaroni and cheese); and Staples (white sugar, flour, powdered milk, peanut butter, jam, baby formula). Help Drive Hunger Away.

The family-friendly event marks Smith’s fifth New Year’s levee with the Town of Bracebridge.

The Town of Bracebridge wishes you the best of the festive season and looks forward to seeing you on January 7.