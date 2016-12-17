Nice November gives way to early winter in December

MUSKOKA — An early winter this year is a bit of a surprise to many — and a joy to snow enthusiasts and businesses that rely on its economic impact.

However, most Canadians in Central Ontario are happy to have had a nice fall.

The first half of the month felt more like late summer across much of the province. There was plenty of sunshine during a month which normally has more than its share of cloud and precipitation. However, the second half brought reminders of what fall weather should be like.

For the first half of November, Ontarians experienced temperatures that were more typical of September. Single-day temperature records were set across northern Ontario as daytime highs were 10 to 20 degrees above average. Records going as far back as the 1920s tumbled on November 6, 7, 9, 12, and 13th.

Southern Ontario also broke single-day temperature records on November 18th. After the unusual warmth, wintry weather set in for about a week before warmer temperatures returned towards the end of the month.

Overall, it is no surprise that this month, we saw a continuation of the trend observed since the summer; mean temperatures continued to be on the warm side of normal. What set November temperatures apart were the large differences from normal values which ranged from +1 to +7°C. Northern Ontario reported the largest anomalies.

During the first part of the month, the lack of snow in northern Ontario was notable. It was snow free while we would expect precipitation to mostly fall in the form of snow in November in northern Ontario. Winter-like storms did finally provide a blanket of snow across northern Ontario on November 18-19th and eastern Ontario on November 20-21st.

Precipitation totals were below normal this month across the province. Precipitation deficits (75% less) were reported East of Lake Superior and of Georgian Bay. A small portion of northern Ontario received more precipitation than normal, due to record rainfall amounts received in the Thunder Bay area near the end of the month.

Severe Weather:

As mentioned above, snow was hard to come by, even in northern Ontario, for the first half of the month. That situation changed quite dramatically on November 18 and 19 as a Colorado Low moved through the upper Great Lakes dumping 20 to 40 cm of snow in areas to the west and north of Lake Superior.

The storm also brought an extended period of freezing rain to a corridor running from Marathon to Hearst. Over 10,000 customers lost power and several major roads were closed due to the storm. The passage of this low also brought an end to the incredible warmth experienced up until that period of time.

As the low pressure system responsible for the snow and freezing rain in northwestern and northern Ontario moved off into northern Quebec on November 20, a new low pressure system formed in southern Quebec.

This system sat over southern Quebec through November 20 and 21 and gave a long period of snow to northeastern and eastern Ontario.

General snowfall accumulations across eastern Ontario were on the order of 10 to 20 cm.

The highest amounts were reported in the upper Ottawa Valley between Pembroke and Deep River where 30 to 35 cm fell.

A significant storm system impacted the western shores of Lake Superior on November 28 and 29.

The centre of the system was anchored in western Minnesota and sent waves of rain pushing northward from Minnesota, Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan into areas just west of Lake Superior.

Thunder Bay was particularly hard hit with rainfall totals from early morning on the 28th into the morning of the 29th of 90 to 100 mm at the airport. Other parts of the city came in with storm totals of between 40 and 60 mm.

Some flooding was reported in the city due to the soaking rains. Thunder Bay set a new single day rainfall record for November with about 80 mm of the storm total falling on November 28 alone. This beat the previous record of 63 mm from November 21, 1973.

Record mean temperature readings (in °C), ranked by variation from normal:

Location Mean Temp Normal Difference Previous Record Kenora 2.8 -4.2 7.0 1.6 (1899) Sioux Lookout 1.7 E -4.9 6.6 1.4 (2009) Sault Ste. Marie 4.7 E 1.0 3.7 4.2 (2001,2015)

Unusual mean temperature readings (in °C), ranked by variation from normal:

Location Mean Temp Normal Difference Warmest since Pickle Lake -0.4 E -6.6 6.2 2009 Moosonee 1.6 -4.3 5.9 2009 Geraldton -0.3 -5.4 5.1 2009 Kapuskasing 1.0 -4.1 5.1 2009 Timmins 1.2 -3.4 4.6 2009 Coldwater * 5.5 1.6 3.9 2015 Sudbury 2.5 E -1.0 3.5 2009 Petawawa * 2.9 -0.4 3.3 2015 Toronto Pearson 6.7 3.7 3.0 2001 Barrie (Shanty Bay) 5.6 2.6 3.0 2015 Toronto City 7.7 4.9 2.8 1975 Wiarton 5.7 3.1 2.6 2015 London 5.9 3.4 2.5 2015 Windsor 7.5 5.1 2.4 2011 (tied) Hamilton 6.1 3.7 2.4 2015

Record precipitation readings (in mm), ranked by variation from normal:

Location Precipitation Normal Difference Anomaly (%) Previous Record Thunder Bay * 138.8 55.6 83.2 149.6 128.5 (1958)

Unusual precipitation readings (in mm), ranked by variation from normal:

Location Precipitation Normal Difference Anomaly (%) Driest since Wiarton 43.6 115.7 -72.1 -62.3 2009 Kingston 33.3 E 98.1 -64.8 -66.1 2012 Coldwater * 46.0 102.3 -56.3 -55.0 2012 Timmins 24.6 75.9 -51.3 -67.6 1962 Barrie (Shanty Bay) 51.6 98.0 -46.4 -47.3 2012 Trenton 49.4 95.5 -46.1 -48.3 2015 Peterborough 41.7 86.4 -44.7 -51.7 2015 Sarnia 40.0 82.4 -42.4 -51.5 2009 London 60.7 98.0 -37.3 -38.1 2015 Toronto City 51.1 84.1 -33.0 -39.2 2015 Hamilton 56.2 84.3 -28.1 -33.3 2015 Ottawa 54.2 81.9 -27.7 -33.8 2015 Sudbury 51.4 78.5 -27.1 -34.5 2012

Location Precipitation Normal Difference Anomaly (%) Wettest since Petawawa * 117.8 67.2 50.6 75.3 1995

* identifies that the 1971-2000 normals are used. The 1981-2010 normals are used for the remainder of the stations.

E indicates an estimated value.

Record precipitation readings (in mm), ranked by variation from normal.