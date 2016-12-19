Christmas hampers holiday tradition whose labour of love bring tears of joy to single moms, men and families with small children

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — The stairs to the second floor over a store are dark, winding, narrow and steep.

Oh, how steep, when carrying a 30-pound box heaped with food, decorated Christmas presents — and about to fall out the bottom.

I don’t know how Santa does it. (Getting up and down and in billions of chimneys, homes, apartments and trailers every year.)

A ginger snap, a smile and a “thank you” go a long way.

Descending is the easy part, there’s always a song in your heart.

But for one frail, little old gal, flying down the steps — out almost into the street in her nightgown — it was as if she was sliding down a snowy white hill on a greased toboggan or an icy bobsled.

“Where’s my turkey!” she shouted at the top of her lungs, stretched out the door, one hand clinging the frame, the other frantically waving to the two elves from St. Paul’s Catholic Church who dropped off the Christmas hamper.

“I’m supposed to get a turkey.”

“It’s inside the Christmas card,” an elf replies. “It’s a coupon.”

“Thanks,” she yells, again, only this time a little less quiet, before closing the door and ascending back to her second storey lair satisfied with answer and thinking: “How am I going to get a turkey home from Terry’s YIG?”

“Merry Christmas!” yell the elves, as they jump the snow bank into their hamper-mobile, destined for another stop across town on a Saturday morning a weekend before Christmas.

That’s just one of many such stories.

It’s nothing new. And that’s the point. It’s not new.

Sadly.

In a small town, like Gravenhurst, it’s amazing that there are hundreds of families who rely on Christmas hampers for a little extra cheer at this time of year.

The St. Paul’s parish initiative is just one.

They’ve been doing this for a couple of decades, says Ray Russell, who along with his wife Diana, and “kingpin” Norma Treacy, Carol and Phil Jean-Marie, the Cormiers, the O’Hallorans and more than a dozen volunteer helpers at the church have been working on this for a couple of months.

For them it’s a labour of love and part of their church teachings and outreach.

They co-ordinate names and families with other groups and agencies around town, also doing baskets, to make sure everyone is covered and gets what they need.

(The Salvation Army does a lot of it with 250 basket of their own.)

It’s a full day’s worth of meals, a gift for each child and adult and some sweets.

Pancakes and syrup for breakfast, toast, cookies and candies, bread, potatoes, vegetables, turkey or ham for supper — and a dessert.

This year the meat comes in the form of a voucher, because it’s getting too difficult with so many hampers to provide freezer space for all the meat before packing the boxes.

Just collecting names and personalizing hampers to match individual needs with kids and single adults and families, seniors is chore enough.

Then the volunteers have to buy the food weeks before when it may be on sale to help stretch their dollars.

Luckily, the good folks at Giant Tiger and YIG alert them to deals in November and December.

Next comes a day of wrapping 100 or more presents. And a day of packing the boxes.

Luckily, they have a system now after all the years, and St. Paul’s Parish Hall is beehive of activity, a choreographed dance of volunteers shifting and sliding across the room from table to table and box to box. Each with a name on the end and packing slip that itemizes precisely what’s packed inside.

But then it’s the big day – delivery and pickup day. That’s when it all comes together and all the sweat and tiredness, the confusion and pressure are turned into wide smiles and relief of a job well done.

This year at St. Paul’s it was 67 baskets — each valued at between about $75 and $85.

That’s close to $5,000 in donated funds.

But their worth far exceeds the mere monetary value.

It’s the knowing that someone – even a stranger – cares for them.

Occasionally, volunteers know of a special request and one of them will donate an item or two on the side, like some towels or sheets or mittens.

That’s when the tears really come.

Too often it’s from single moms, frails older women and too many young families with excited and appreciative kids who may only know food banks and the joy Santa brings early each winter.

The delivery elves get to see them; and those drivers and their helpers can only relay that often massive outpouring of gratitude they experience at the doors the week before Christmas, back to the real angels who put it all together at the hall in the days and weeks before.

It’s all over in a few hours and by noon – after a few call-backs to people not home or who arrive late – it’s a chance to rest and think a bit about last minute preparations for their own families.

It’s easy to dismiss these seemingly simple acts of charitable good works and say that’s life today.

These are just the large more public efforts, which still deserve credit.

But behind the scenes many people are helped one-on-one by anonymous donors whose good deeds go un-noticed.

Thanks to all of them, some 500 families in a town of more than 12,000 will wake up Dec. 25 feeling happy about a day that should bring joy no matter the circumstances.

If you know of anyone who may need this help, reach out if you can or contact a church or community organization.

There’s always an extra box or voucher that can be put together at the last minute.