‘Good coffee,’ good gab and Ronald McDonald House $142 richer thanks to old friends whose social media is McDonald’s

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

BRACEBRIDGE — Forget Facebook. T’ heck with Twitter.

Social media to a couple dozen seniors here in Bracebridge means “good coffee” and a good gab.

Pass the Santa hat, throw in a little charity change at the end of the year and it’s a recipe for a great Christmas cheer.

And a whole lot of fun for the past two dozen years or so.

“It’s a lot of laughs — and great therapy,” says Marg Prowse, one of the ladies who gets together six mornings a week at McDonald’s for coffee and a lot of chatter.

Gail Fraser had on her Santa hat Tuesday as she sat at the counter with Irene Cummings at the back of the restaurant by the waterfalls.

Joan Jelley, 92, has been coming all these years and looks forward to the morning pick-me-up with her friends, who occasionally will get together for dinner.

But most of the time it’s 10 to 11 a.m. then back home to work, says Cummings.

They’ve meet here regularly all year There were a few years at the start where they’d drop into other coffee shops and even the Centennial Centre.

But they have settled in on Hwy. 118 since March 1984 when the Golden Arches opened.

And they love it.

“They’re part of the family,” said manager Al Cumber, who loves them back.

He accepted a cheque for $142 from group spokesperson Ron Jay, who said they raised about the same amount last year, too.

Chris Rainey is the owner of the two Bracebridge McDonalds downtown and at Wal-Mart.

The money is for Ronald McDonald House in Toronto, which opened in 1981, nine years after the first house opened in Canada and little Kim Hill, who had leukemia, opened the first house in Philadelphia.

It’s the second year the no-name group has given money to Ronald McDonald House.

Other years they took up a collection for the staff or bought them cookies.

This year, the “Stretchers” walkers who also meet at McDonald’s and the Pickle Ball gang also contributed.

Joy read one of his poems before the presentation, in which is praised the “usually good coffee” and good food.

He said they’ve added a new pastry counter this year, but they miss the pizza and would like some beer.

But they’ll still be back over Christmas and for another year of cheer — if no beer.