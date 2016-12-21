Veridian donated $500 to Gravenhurst Women’s Centre

GRAVENHURST — Veridian Connections brought a Christmas gift to the Gravenhurst Women’s Centre Tuesday.

The hydro power’s local community advisory reps Gord Durnan and Joan Pajunen were on hand to present a $500 cheque to volunteer members of the centre located across from the Opera House in the offices behind Gypsy Mews.

The money will go to provide resources for the drop-in, which is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and provides a meeting place in Gravenhurst for support services to hold seminars or find information of use to women and families.

This donation completes Veridians commitment of $5,200.00 to Gravenhurst

non-profits and Charities for 2016.