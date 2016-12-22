CO detector alerts homeowner to backdraft gases from woodstove fire

HUNTSVILLE — Fire officials here are crediting a CO detector for alerting a resident to flee their home Tuesday after a down-draft in a woodstove chimney pushed the gases back into the home.

Mike Vadlja, Fire Prevention Officer, for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department says they responded to a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm activation on Madeline St. yesterday morning shortly before 10 a.m. Dec. 20.

He says in a release Wednesday that upon arrival, fire crews from Huntsville Station One encountered readings of over 200 parts per million (ppm) in the home.

The lone occupant in the home was checked and released by Muskoka Paramedic Services. Fire crews ventilated the home while continuing to look for the cause.

An investigation revealed that the deadly gas had made its way into the home from the woodstove which had some hot coals and ashes remaining from a fire the night before.

“I truly believe that a working CO alarm saved this resident’s life” said Deputy Fire Chief Gary Monahan. “Without this life-saving device, the circumstances could have been deadly.”

Vadlj reminds homeowners that if your home has a fuel-burning appliance or an attached garage, you must have a working CO alarm outside all sleeping areas of the home.

Fuel-burning appliances can include furnaces, hot water heaters, gas or wood fireplaces, portable fuel-burning heaters and generators, barbeques, stoves and vehicles.