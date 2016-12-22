OPP issue framework for dealing with First Nations critical incidents

ORILLIA — Provincial police say that as a result of the Ipperwash inquiry, the OPP have released a framework for how to deal with critical incidents involving First Nations.

Muskoka has several Native communities nearby, including Wahta and Rama.

A release Thursday from them says it’s entitled the Framework for Police Preparedness for Aboriginal Critical Incidents and comes along with the Annual Report on the Framework Approach for 2015.

Entrenched as an OPP critical policy since 2005, the Framework guides the police response to both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal issue-related conflicts.

The Framework: promotes an operationally sound, informed and flexible approach to resolving conflict and managing crises in a consistent manner;

demonstrates accommodation and mutual respect of differences, positions and interests of involved aboriginal and non-aboriginal communities and the OPP;

and, promotes and develops strategies that minimize the use of force to the fullest extent possible.

The OPP say the Framework relies heavily on dialogue, communication and relationships with the clear objective to preserve the peace, prevent offences, and enforce the law in a neutral manner that respects and protects the rights of all involved parties.

The Report of the Ipperwash Inquiry (2007) declared the Framework a “best practice” and recommended that the OPP prepare an annual report on its use and post it on the OPP website. The annual report provides examples of how the Framework has been applied and a statistical summary of implementation for the year.

In 2015, the Framework approach was applied in 118 incidents, including aboriginal critical incidents and major events and/or protest activity, both aboriginal and non-aboriginal.

To provide greater insight to the public, the Framework itself has now been posted to the OPP website at https://www.opp.ca accompanying the annual reports on its use.

QUOTES:

“To contribute to the spirit of reconciliation, we welcome the people of Ontario and members of its Indigenous communities to read the Annual Report and the Framework itself. We hope it furthers open discussion on our rationale while demonstrating another way the OPP supports safe and secure communities.” — Commissioner J.V.N. (Vince) HAWKES, Ontario Provincial Police

“Members of the OPP have embraced the Framework and have put it into practice for a decade. The Framework continues to serve our organization very well and enhances our already positive dialogues and relationships with our various Indigenous community partners and leaders.” — Superintendent Paul MACKEY, Commander, OPP Aboriginal Policing Bureau

LEARN MORE:

The 2015 OPP Report on Missing And Unsolved Murdered Indigenous People In OPP Jurisdiction is also now available in English, French, and in the five recognized Indigenous languages in Ontario — Cree, Oji-Cree, Ojibway, Oneida, and Mohawk via the OPP website at www.opp.ca .