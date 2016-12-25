Muskoka To-DAILY

Merry Christmas Muskoka ~ and happy holidays from our house to your house

MUSKOKA – Anyone dreaming of a White Christmas will have to tune into TV or stream it this year.

Have an egg nog on us this holiday season.

Because, while it’s not exactly a green Christmas, it’s pretty mild.

Get out and enjoy the outdoors if you can – get an early start on those New Year’s walks.

Or try some push-backs from the dinner table – starting tomorrow.

Most of all, enjoy family and friends by phone, Facebook or especially in person.

Aim for the sky – peace on Earth and goodwill toward all.

Merry Christmas from Mark and Lois and our families, contributors to MuskokaTODAILY.com, supporters and most of all our readers.

Remember – “Have you read TODAILY?”

Read early, read often.

