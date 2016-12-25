Merry Christmas Muskoka ~ and happy holidays from our house to your house
MUSKOKA – Anyone dreaming of a White Christmas will have to tune into TV or stream it this year.
Because, while it’s not exactly a green Christmas, it’s pretty mild.
Get out and enjoy the outdoors if you can – get an early start on those New Year’s walks.
Or try some push-backs from the dinner table – starting tomorrow.
Most of all, enjoy family and friends by phone, Facebook or especially in person.
Aim for the sky – peace on Earth and goodwill toward all.
Merry Christmas from Mark and Lois and our families, contributors to MuskokaTODAILY.com, supporters and most of all our readers.
Remember – “Have you read TODAILY?”
Read early, read often.
Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=26265
Recent Comments