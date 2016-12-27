Weapon seized, youth arrested, charged with assault in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — A young male found with a weapon has been charged with assault just before Christmas and will appear in court tomorrow.

Provincial police say that on December 23, at 9 a.m., members of the OPP at Huntsville went to a location on Main Street West in the Town of Huntsville to investigate a report of a found weapon.

Their investigation led to the arrest of a male, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice.

He was charged with aggravated assault and mischief under $5,000 the criminal code of Canada.

The youth was held for a bail hearing and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 27, 2016.