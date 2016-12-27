Muskoka To-DAILY

Weapon seized, youth arrested, charged with assault in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE A young male found with a weapon has been charged with assault just before Christmas and will appear in court tomorrow.

Provincial police say that on December 23, at 9 a.m., members of the OPP at Huntsville went to a location on Main Street West in the Town of Huntsville to investigate a report of a found weapon.

Their investigation led to the arrest of a male, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice.

He was charged with aggravated assault and mischief under $5,000 the criminal code of Canada.

The youth was held for a bail hearing and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 27, 2016.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=26269

Posted by on Dec 27 2016. Filed under Headlines, OPP. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru