Armed robbery attempt on Main Street in Huntsville Thursday

HUNTSVILLE Police are looking for silver of grey SUV and a man in his mid 40s after a night-time attempted robbery on Main Street here Thursday.

The OPP say that on December 22, at 10 p.m., officers were called by the victim who told them he was at business on Main Street East in the Town of Huntsville at around 9 p.m.

A male party seated in a vehicle called to him and while brandishing weapon demanded money.

The male then exited the vehicle.

Words were exchanged between the victim and suspect.

The suspect then got into a vehicle and sped off.

The suspect is described as a white male mid to late 40’s with short brown hair and brown eyes, unshaven. At the time of the event the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, red shirt and jeans,

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or grey coloured Sport Utility vehicle

Huntsville OPP is asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at (705)-789-5551 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

