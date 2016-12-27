MNRF water safety alert remains in effect after warm and cooling spells across Parry Sound, Muskoka, west Haliburton

PARRY SOUND-MUSKOKA — An MNRF water safety alert remains in effect as temperatures return to more seasonal norms after a brief uptick Boxing Day.

And anyone near water is urged to use extreme caution as it may be open.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect (as of Dec. 23) for this district, which includes Muskoka, Parry Sound and a north-west Haliburton County.

High water levels and flow conditions are expected throughout the area following precipitation from a Colorado low moving through the area dropping up to 20 mm of rain on Boxing Day.

Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

Environment Canada bulletins can be found at http://weather.gc.ca/

The Surface Water Monitoring Centre public webpage can be found here: http://www.ontario.ca/flooding

With cooler temperatures, banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies are extremely slippery and unstable. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around water bodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Travelling on the newly formed ice should be avoided.

MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as many are seasonally inundated with water, prone to washouts and may be impassible due to current water levels.

MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION:

Description of Weather System

This message is being sent based on information received from MNRF – Surface Water Monitoring Centre, MNRF – Aviation Forest Fire and Emergency Management Services and Environment Canada.

The weekend weather forecast called for mainly mild daytime highs the next three day with the high reaching 7-10 degrees Celsius on Boxing Day. Boxing Day precipitation was forecasted at between 5 to 20 mm depending on the weather service. Predicted accumulations will cause current levels and flows to rise somewhat over the next week.

Description of Current Conditions

Current water levels and flows are near normal for this time of year.

Several weeks of snowy weather blanketed the area with an average of 50cm of snow depth containing 50mm of snow water content.

If the forecasted precipitation and mild weather materializes on Boxing Day increasing flows and water levels can be expected. Additionally, slippery and unstable banks and extremely cold water temperatures can lead to very hazardous conditions around any water body.

Expiry Date: T MNRF says this message is in effect until Friday, December 30, 2016, 12 a.m.

Terminology: Notification Levels

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that high flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters, anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected.

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high winds or other conditions

FLOOD WATCH: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and municipalities

FLOOD WARNING: flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses and municipalities.

For more information please contact: Parry Sound District MNRF Water Management Department 705-646-5531

And they also recommend a close watch on local conditions and weather forecasts from Environment Canada is recommended.