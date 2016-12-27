Muskoka To-DAILY

Huntsville pair face drug, firearms charges

HUNTSVILLE Two Huntsville men face a number of drug and firearms charges after police raids Dec. 20.

OPP at Huntsville say they and their Community Drug Action Team (CDAT), the Huntsville Street Crime Unit, the Muskoka Crime Unit and the Muskoka Vice Street Crime Unit executed a warrant on a Huntsville address on December 20, 2016 that resulted in the arrest of two Huntsville residents and the seizure of a quantity of illegal drugs and related items. 

They charged 43-year-old Eric Rainvilleand 40-year-old Leah Stuckless each with the following offenses:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA5(2) X2

Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA5(2)

Possession of Schedule I Substance CDSA 4(1) X 4

Possession of Schedule II Substance CDSA 4(1)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 CC354(1)(a)

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition CC 92(2)

Breach of Firearms Regulation – Store Firearm or  Restricted Weapon CC 86(2) X 2

The accused parties were held for a bail hearing on December 23, 2016 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

