Gravenhurst standoff ends peacefully with man giving himself up to police Wednesday

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — A police standoff has just ended in downtown Gravenhurst after a man who was holed up for about two hours surrendered.

OPP Insp. Ed Medved and two other OPP officers escorted the man out the back door of Well Fed from the second floor apartment above at 2:41 p.m.

He was taken away in a black OPP SUV.

Witnesses say the man came into the sandwich and catering shop on Hotchkiss Street shortly after noon waving a knife and threatening staff, said Ringer Way, whose daughter Paisley was at work there at the time.

The man, who police were in talks with as he hung out the front window of the building just half a block off the main street of Muskoka Road, was reportedly at first yelling and asking someone to call 911.

Police cordoned off Hotchkiss Street between the Pizza Pizza and St. James Anglican Church until almost 3 p.m., as cars and pedestrians either stopped or drove around the block to watch the standoff.

For more than two hours police talked to the man who looked to be wearing an orange helmet and earphones commonly used by tree cutters.

At times he was waving a piece of paper to police.

At 2:30, just a few minutes before he gave himself up, he could be seen tossing out three items from the window — some sort of red bag, and two large black bundles.

Well Fed owner Annette Gillan had just reopened at 10 a.m. this morning after a Christmas holiday break.