Gravenhurst man, 19, identified as victim of Hwy. 11 auto accident Tuesday

SEVERN TOWNSHIP — A Gravenhurst man has been identified as the victim of a fatal auto accident Tuesday night.

Provincial police at Orillia say that on December 27, 2016, at 5:08 p.m. they OPP were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 11 northbound at Huronia road in Severn Township.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the first vehicle collided with the guard rails.

The driver exited the vehicle to inspect the damage in a live lane and was struck by a another northbound second vehicle.

The first driver has succumbed to the injuries sustained and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision investigators were on scene investigating and Highway 11 remained closed for several hours for the investigation to be completed.

The name of the deceased is now being released.

William Pfeil, 19, of Gravenhurst has been identified as the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.