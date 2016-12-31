Missing Gravenhurst woman found safely Saturday at noon

GRAVENHURST — A local woman here who was reported missing Friday has been found safely Saturday.

Police say that on December 30, 2016 OPP at Bracebridge asked for the public’s assistance to find 26-year-old Kristin Miscio, of Gravenhurst.

She was last been seen in the area of North Street, Gravenhurst Thursday night.

She was described as 5-foot-3 with a slim build, long brown hair, hazel-coloured eyes and has an eyebrow ring. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a teal long sleeve shirt and a gray parka with fur on the hood.

Police said Saturday afternoon that she was located today at noon in good health, and the OPP would like to thank all members of the public that provided tips and assistance.

