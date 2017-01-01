Hailee New Year! Parry Sound girl first baby of 2017 born in Orillia

ORILLIA — Parry Sound will have to change its population sign to start 2017.

Its newest citizen was born early this morning.

Hailee Rose Hall tipped the scale at five pounds, three ounces, and is the daughter to Melissa Jackson and Garry Hall of Parry Sound.

She’s the first baby of the New Year born at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital arrived at 2:03 a.m., says the hospital in a release this morning.

Hailee has two siblings, sister Starr-Lynn, and brother Cleeo.

“I wasn’t expecting to have the New Year’s baby,” said mother Melissa, who said Hailee arrived approximately two weeks ahead of schedule.

She was referred to Orillia following an ultrasound in Parry Sound.

Mother and daughter are resting comfortably, say nurses at the hospital.

Approximately 900 babies are born at OSMH each year.

FYI:

