3 youths charged in thefts from autos in Huntsville before Christmas

HUNTSVILLE — Three young people from here face a number of charges involving thefts from vehicles before Christmas, and the OPP are asking anyone who had items stolen to come into the local detachment to look at recovered items.

Provincial police at Huntsville say that during the overnight hours of December 17-18 some residences of Huntsville and Lake of Bays Twp., had their vehicles gone through.

They say the neighbourhood around Old North Road and Glencairn Crescent had items taken, including small change, cash and personal affects.

Unknown culprits also entered vehicles in the Walker Lake area of Lake of Bays Twp. They managed to get a set of keys from one vehicle and took the vehicle that it belonged to in the driveway.

On December 29, an investigation led to the arrest of three youth from the Huntsville area.

The youth cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The three face several charges including Theft Under $5,000.00, Theft Over, Motor Vehicle x2 under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Their court dates have been set for February 2017 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.

Huntsville OPP are asking the public who lost property out of their motor vehicle to contact the detachment and make an appointment to view the property recovered.

They say you can help prevent theft by following some crime prevention tips:

Always roll up your vehicle’s windows, lock the doors and pocket the key.

If you have a garage, use it and lock the door as well as your vehicle.

Keep your vehicle registration certificate/proof of insurance on you at all times.

Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

Never leave valuable objects or packages in full view. Put them in the trunk.

Never leave your vehicle unattended while it is running.

Lock it lose it, they always say.

Police are asking anyone with information about this or any other crime to contact the OPP at 705-789-5551 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.