$750 fine for having live baitfish for use in Algonquin Park

PEMBROKE — A Pembroke man has been fined $750 for a fishing offence.

Jeffrey Jones was found guilty in a trial, in absentia, for possessing live baitfish for use as bait in Algonquin Provincial Park, according to the MNRF.

Court heard that on May 2, 2015, a conservation officer conducted a field check on Jones as he was entering the park to fish. During the inspection, a bucket of live baitfish was discovered. The officer seized the baitfish.

Justice of the Peace Barry J. Moran heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke, on December 19, 2016.

The ministry reminds the public that it is unlawful to bring live baitfish into Algonquin Provincial Park. This regulation is in place to prevent the transfer of invasive species and disease.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).