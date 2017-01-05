Gravenhurst budgets $62,000 for business to improve the look, viability of their buildings through annual CIP

GRAVENHURST — It may seem too soon, with this week’s weather, to think of a spring spruce-up on your business.

But that’s what the Town of Gravenhurst is once again asking downtown Gravenhurst businesses to consider by improving the look and viability of their buildings through the 2017 Community Improvement Plan (CIP) funding program, which has become an annual staple of the town’s budget the past few years.

Council has committed $62,000 into this year’s program and applications are now open, they say in a release this week.

“The Community Improvement Plan has assisted many businesses and property owners by investing into their business properties,” said Jeff Loney, business development coordinator. “This commitment makes Gravenhurst a better place to live, shop and work every day. I am excited to walk through our downtown and see all of the work that has been completed over the past few years. You can tell there is a heightened pride of ownership. We are looking

forward to this year’s program being our best ever.”

In order to be eligible for application, a business or building must be located within the Community Improvement Area (www.gravenhurst.ca/cip) and cannot have any outstanding taxes or orders on the property. Projects must also follow the façade guidelines that were developed and endorsed by Council.

They say these guidelines encourage a more cohesive and inviting look and feel to Downtown Gravenhurst. Applicants are required to receive two quotes for the work they will be undertaking and submit them with the application form before March 31, 2017.

Results will be shared on May 17, 2017, following Council’s approval of the grants disbursement. Up to $15,000 is available for individual projects.

Available 2017 Grant Categories:

Planning Application Fee and Building Permit Fee Grant

Building Façade Improvement Grant (Main/Front Façade)

Building Façade Improvement Grant (Rear or Side Wall)

Structural Improvement Grant

Landscaping and Property Improvement Grant

Signage Improvements Grant

Applications are now available online at www.gravenhurst.ca/CIP . Potential applicants can also make an appointment with the Town by calling 705-687-2230 Ext. 280, or can attend an information session Thursday, February 16th at 5:00 p.m. at the Gravenhurst Council Chambers. Applicants unable to attend the session in person will have the opportunity to participate online through the Town of Gravenhurst’s Facebook page (Facebook Live).

Questions will be accepted and answered online.

Originally developed in 2013, the CIP program is going into its 5TH year. The program allows building owners and business operators to take advantage of a number of grant opportunities to help improve the look and viability of their buildings. Since the program’s inception, over $150,000 in grants have been approved within the Downtown.