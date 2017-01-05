Muskoka To-DAILY

Winter wallop packs heck of a punch Thursday

Snowblowers, shovels and plows are working overtime today after a big overnight and morning dump that looks to be going all day Thursday in south Muskoka.

GRAVENHURST – A non-stop snowfall that began at midnight Thursday continued past noon today as Mother Nature makes up for warmer temperatures to start 2017.

A steady snow dump has been accumulating for more than 12 hours that is causing its usual chaos on and off the roads as the Christmas and New Year’s holidays give way to the first major storm of the year in south Muskoka.

Plows are having trouble keeping up with major highways as usual and anyone with a blade on the front of their truck probably hasn’t slept since late last night.

The forecast is for more cold – which means more snow heading into the weekend.

Even plows have to suck it up as gas goes up to keep ahead of this snowfall.

Add this to rise in costs for car and home heating fuel, and a rise in electricity rates and southern climes are looking better all the time – even as Jan. 20 approaches.

But we’re Canadian and this is our year – 150!

We’ve gotten this far and no climate change is going to stop us – not this winter, not ever!

Be careful on those roads.

One good thing – there’ no snow day today because school classes haven’t resumed.

 

