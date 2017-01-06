Hunting violations cost London man $1,200 in Parry Sound court

PARRY SOUND — A London man has been fined $1,200 for violations under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

Richard Graves pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for failing to attach a game seal to a deer immediately after it was killed, and $200 for unlawfully possessing an un-encased firearm at night, says a release from the MNRF.

Court heard that on November 9, 2016, a conservation officer and an Ontario Provincial Police constable from the West Parry Sound detachment contacted Graves, who was hunting in the Pickerel River area of Blair Township. The officers found Graves in possession of an un-encased firearm after legal hunting hours. Further investigation revealed that Graves had harvested an antlerless deer the previous day and failed to affix his game seal to the animal. The deer was seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Cornelia Mews heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Parry Sound, on December 20, 2016.

The ministry reminds hunters that deer must be tagged immediately at the location of the kill site in the manner described on the game seal.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).