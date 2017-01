Kylie Ketch first baby of 2017 born in Muskoka

BRACEBRIDGE — Muskoka’s first baby of the new year has arrived.

Kylie Ketch arrived at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) site at 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

She weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 18 inches in length.

Kylie is the second child for proud parents Ryan Ketch and Sara Cooke, of Bracebridge, and a baby sister to 18-month-old Elijah.