Bracebridge snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting hole, rolling sled, being thrown off

BRACEBRIDGE — A Bracebridge snowmobiler received serious injuries after being thrown off his sled while trail riding Saturday morning.

Provincial police from Bracebridge responded to the single vehicle, motorized snow vehicle (MSV) collision January 7, just before 11 a.m.

They say the vehicle was being driven on Trail D, near South Monck Drive in Bracebridge, and police believe it struck a hole and rolled, causing the operator to be ejected.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries, say police.

The investigation is on-going and police, along with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC), would like to remind enthusiasts that the local trail system is not open yet, nor are the trails considered safe at this time.

For information of trail conditions and closures, please refer to the OFSC website at http://www.ofsc.on.ca/