English gardens topic of first Gravenhurst Horticulture Society meeting Jan. 17

GRAVENHURST — The first meeting of the Gravenhurst Horticultural Society for 2017 will be on January 17, at 7:30pm in the Gravenhurst Seniors’ Activity Centre.

The topic will be English Gardens, presented by Christina Van Klink, of Muskoka Gardens & More.

Forget snow and think gardening for an evening.

Don’t forget, annual memberships are $10, plus hall fee $2 per meeting.

For non-members, the meeting is just $5.

Further information available from Gilberte Lambert 705-687-5415.