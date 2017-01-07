English gardens topic of first Gravenhurst Horticulture Society meeting Jan. 17
GRAVENHURST — The first meeting of the Gravenhurst Horticultural Society for 2017 will be on January 17, at 7:30pm in the Gravenhurst Seniors’ Activity Centre.
The topic will be English Gardens, presented by Christina Van Klink, of Muskoka Gardens & More.
Forget snow and think gardening for an evening.
Don’t forget, annual memberships are $10, plus hall fee $2 per meeting.
For non-members, the meeting is just $5.
Further information available from Gilberte Lambert 705-687-5415.
