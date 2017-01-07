Muskoka To-DAILY

English gardens topic of first Gravenhurst Horticulture Society meeting Jan. 17

GRAVENHURST — The first meeting of the Gravenhurst Horticultural Society for 2017 will be on January 17, at 7:30pm in the Gravenhurst Seniors’ Activity Centre.

The topic will be English Gardens, presented by Christina Van Klink, of Muskoka Gardens & More.

Forget snow and think gardening for an evening.

Don’t forget, annual memberships are $10, plus hall fee $2 per meeting.

For non-members, the meeting is just $5.

Further information available from Gilberte Lambert 705-687-5415.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=26332

Posted by on Jan 7 2017. Filed under District News, Events. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru