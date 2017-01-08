Icebreaking begins Monday around Georgian Bay

MIDLAND — Icebreaking update from the Canadian Coast Guard, Central and Arctic Region.

On Monday January 9 the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley will once again be icebreaking to assist a commercial ship through the ice-covered waters of Severn Sound and into the Midland Ontario Harbour.

These are the first of many ship transits throughout the winter months. Dates and routes are subject to change with little or no notice, due to weather, ice conditions, shipping schedules or other unexpected situations.

Broken and fragmented icy tracks left behind by icebreaking operations and other ship traffic may not freeze over immediately. In addition, newly fallen snow may obscure icebreaker and ship tracks. Changes in weather contribute to unsafe ice conditions that may remain long after the ships have left the area.

If you have any questions or concerns you can contact the Canadian Coast Guard’s Icebreaking Operations Centre via email at: DFO.IceOpsGreatLakes.GlacesOpsGrandsLacs.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Or by telephone at: 514-283-2784.