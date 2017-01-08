Muskoka To-DAILY

It’s 2017 — time for Canadians to celebrate.

Join the year-long party coast to coast.

Visit the government of Canada’s official website, where you can keep up with fun across the country the next 12 months.

Go to http://canada.pch.gc.ca/eng/1468262573081

It’s full of information about festivities and Canada’s history.

For signature events go to http://canada.pch.gc.ca/eng/1475163068164

Watch here at MuskokaTODAILY.com for local events throughout the year.

