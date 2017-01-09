Muskoka To-DAILY

Christopher Cort first New Year’s baby born in Huntsville Jan. 6

HUNTSVILLE Muskoka’s second baby of the new year was born Friday.

Christopher Cort, born Jan. 6, 2017, and his family, mom Angel Blackley and dad Dave Cort, of Huntsville, and brothers David, three, and 18-month-old Branden.

Christopher Cort, born Jan. 6, 2017, and his family, mom Angel Blackley and dad Dave Cort, of Huntsville, and brothers David, three, and 18-month-old Branden.

Christopher Cort was born at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital at 5:39 p.m. on January 6, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. He was and 21 inches in length, says a release from Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare.

Christopher is the third son for Angel Blackley and Dave Cort of Huntsville, and a baby brother for three-year-old David, and 18-month-old Branden.

He joins Kylie Ketch, of Bracebridge, who was born Jan. 5 to Ryan Ketch and Sara Cooke.

 

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=26341

Posted by on Jan 9 2017. Filed under Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru