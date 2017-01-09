Christopher Cort first New Year’s baby born in Huntsville Jan. 6

HUNTSVILLE — Muskoka’s second baby of the new year was born Friday.

Christopher Cort was born at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital at 5:39 p.m. on January 6, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. He was and 21 inches in length, says a release from Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare.

Christopher is the third son for Angel Blackley and Dave Cort of Huntsville, and a baby brother for three-year-old David, and 18-month-old Branden.

He joins Kylie Ketch, of Bracebridge, who was born Jan. 5 to Ryan Ketch and Sara Cooke.