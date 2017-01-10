Five snowmobile accidents on weekend in central Ontario

ORILLIA — Winter is getting off to a bad start for snowmobilers.

This past weekend alone provincial police in central Ontario responded to five collisions involving three sleds Saturday and two Sunday:

Starting in Muskoka, on January 7 on Trail D near South Monck Drive Bracebridge where a 44 year old male operating a snowmobile on a “Closed Trail” had a collision. This male was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Also that day on an OFSC trail near Crystal Lake Road a 47 year old female struck a tree. This female was sent to Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Also Satudray, on Ship Island a 62-year-old male struck a rock. This male was sent to a Toronto Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Then on Sunday January 8, two snowmobile operators while snowmobiling on Georgian Bay broke through the ice, which was not fully frozen over.

The investigations into the above snowmobiling collisions are ongoing however OPP Central Region Traffic Management and the Snowmobile All Terrain Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) team would again strongly suggest to all snowmobile operators to follow the following tips:

Never operate while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Remember … NO ICE IS SAFE ICE!

Conditions change due to several factors. What was safe last week may not be safe this week.

Check the ice thickness and quality with local ice hut operators and MNRF before riding on any frozen waterway

Wear a buoyant snowmobile suit and carry ice picks on you

Only travel on ice that is already well-tracked and stay on the marked Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) trails

Never travel on a closed Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) trail

Watch out for obstacles like rocks, stumps, docks, pressure cracks, fishing huts and open water created by bubblers and river mouths

Wear a proper snowmobile helmet and ensure it is FASTENED!

Carry a fully charged cellular phone in a waterproof case

Stop at Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) programs and always have your documentation ready for inspection

The OPP is committed to saving lives on Ontario’s highways, trails and waterways through high visibility patrols and enforcement in order to reduce preventable injuries and death. Officers will be out in full force with RADAR units conducting speed enforcement on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trails. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind snowmobile operators the speed limit is 50km/h on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trails and 20km/h on city streets. Visit opp.ca for more information.