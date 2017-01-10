FOG first concert marking 150th anniversary of Gravenhurst’s St. James Anglican Church Jan. 22

GRAVENHURST – Mark your calendars for a Sunday afternoon concert. January 22 at 2 p.m. Five Old Guys, also known as FOG will perform at St. James Anglican Church in Gravenhurst, as part of a monthly musical series in 2017 celebrating the 150th anniversary of the historic downtown church.

FOG is a male voice quartet with Ian Donaldson, 1st tenor, Dave Rasmussen, baritone, Ken Heron, 2nd tenor, Earl Ingleson, bass, accompanied by pianist John Reynolds.

Freewill offering.

Watch for more afternoon concerts as St. James celebrates it’s 150th anniversary.