Gravenhurst snow clearing Thursday, Friday good opportunity to remind drivers to be courteous about parking, driving

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — After an ice and rain storm Tuesday night that left the street treacherous, operation snowplow is about to hit the streets here Thursday and Friday.

This will be the second lift on Muskoka Road in the BIA core.

It’s been a full winter of snow so far, and this is an attempt to keep the main street clear and free.

Muskoka Road is often in stretches down to one lane and as huge snowbanks crowd drivers into the centre of the road.

Another concern is drivers — especially those who do not have passengers — not parking closer to the snowbanks. Many cars and trucks leave a couple of valuable feet of space in which they could park closer to the snowbanks and open roadway on both sides allowing easier vehicular traffic.

It’s called courtesy.

As well, driver and those parking should be cautious about people getting into and out of cars — specifically due to snow and ice.

The Town of Gravenhurst says in a release Wednesday that it will be undertaking two consecutive overnights of snow/snow bank removal beginning at midnight, tomorrow January 12 and Friday January 13.

Residents are being asked to ensure their vehicles are not parked along roadways to allow plows and trucks to move freely through these areas and provide the most effective snow removal.

They say that under the winter parking bylaw, no person shall park a motor vehicle or permit a motor vehicle to remain parked on any highway in the Town of Gravenhurst between the hours of 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.., during the months of November 1 to April 30.

Schedule of Operations:

January 12, midnight:

Operations will start on Muskoka Rd. 18 from James St. to Winewood and continue on Brock St. to Bay St. ending at John St.

— Jan 13, 12 midnight:

‎Muskoka Rd 17 (Winewood/Muskoka Beach Rd.) to Jones Rd. Crews will be completing the remaining sections of Muskoka Rd. 18 from James St to Talisman Dr.

Temporary signage will be erected in these designated areas to advise residents of the overnight operations and act as a reminder to remove their vehicles between the defined hours.

The Town of Gravenhurst Infrastructure Services, Public Works division thank the public for their continued cooperation.