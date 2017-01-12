Muskoka To-DAILY

Boy 4 burned after flare gun goes off in vehicle in Fenelon Falls

CITY OF KAWARTHA LAKES A four-year-old boy seriously injured in an accident involving a flare gun has police here looking for witnesses.

Provincial police in the City of Kawartha Lakes said Thursday that they are investigating an incident that occurred in the Fenelon Falls area on Wednesday December 7.

They say the boy sustained serious burns from a flare gun when it was accidently discharged inside a vehicle.

Police are asking any witness or person with information related to this incident to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at (705) 324-6741 and speak with Det. Const. Tim Ginn.

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going to www.khcs.ca and submitting an anonymous tip online.

