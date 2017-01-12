Woman chasing dog hit by transit bus in Wasaga Beach

WASAGA BEACH – A woman struck by a transit bus here, while she was chasing a dog onto the roadway, is in hospital at Toronto with serious injuries.

Provincial police say that Friday January 6, at 7:20 p.m., OPP), Wasaga Beach Fire Department and the Simcoe County Paramedic Service responded to a motor vehicle collision (MVC) involving a transit bus and a pedestrian on River Road East.

An initial OPP investigation with the assistance of OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) Unit revealed that a pedestrian had ran onto the roadway to get a dog this pedestrian was then subsequently struck by a transit bus.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old female from Wasaga Beach was transported to Toronto hospital with major life threatening injures.

The investigation into this collision is ongoing.

