Muskoka To-DAILY

Ice and snow! Meet your match with the ‘grader from hell’ in Bracebridge

BRACEBRIDGE – Ice and snow that have played havoc with 2017 roads are about to meet their match.

The Town of Bracebrdidge says that as a result of the January thaw and its negative effect on road conditions, the public Works Department has arranged for four graders to remove the accumulated snow and ice from area roads.

The work is underway now by the big, noisy “graders from hell” grinders, says a local resident.

The work is intended to assist in keeping the roads in a safe and passable condition.

Motorists are advised to use caution when approaching the snow and ice removal operations and stay back from the equipment. Pedestrians are asked to take special care when walking on municipal sidewalks due to slippery conditions. Sidewalk sanders have been deployed to address this issue.

The town says it would like to express its appreciation to residents and visitors for their cooperation and patience as the municipality continues to deal with winter clean-up operations.

