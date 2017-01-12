Snowmobiler drowns after going through ice on Stoney Lake Wednesday

SELWYN TOWNSHIP ­– A snowmobiler who jumped into the lake to save another sledder after he went went through the ice has lost his friend.

Today, OPP members from the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), from Gravenhurst, will assist in locating the missing snowmobiler.

Provincial police say OPP at the Peterborough County detachment and emergency crews were called to the Hell’s Gate area of Stoney Lake yesterday (Wednesday) shortly before 5:30 p.m. to assist a snowmobiler who had gone through the ice.

They say a pair of snowmobile riders encountered open water on Stoney Lake.

One rider made it across the open section; the second rider disappeared under the water. After calling 911, the first rider entered the water in an unsuccessful attempt to rescue his friend.

Responding emergency workers from the OPP and Selwyn Fire Services were hampered in their rescue attempts by thin ice. A helicopter from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC Trenton) was successful in rescuing the first rider. A 47-year old male from Douro-Dummer Township and was flown by JRCC directly to an area hospital for treatment of injuries related to cold water exposure.

The snowmobiler who disappeared under the water is a 51-year old male also from Douro-Dummer Township and has not been located.