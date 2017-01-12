OPP offer tips to sledders for safe snowmobiling in wake of another fatality

BARRIE – The OPP says they are committed to saving lives on Ontario highways, trails and waterways through high visibility patrols and enforcement in order to reduce preventable injuries and death.

As a result of another snowmbiling fatality Wednesday, they still make regular patrols of trails to aid in safe sledding.

Officers in Barrie say they will be out conducting traffic enforcement initiatives and speed enforcement on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trails in Oro-Medonte Township.

The OPP would like to remind snowmobile operators the speed limit is 50km/hr on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFCS) trails and 20km/hr on County and Municipal streets.

Due to the number of snowmobile involved collisions that have occurred in Central Region over the last couple of weeks this initiative will continue throughout the snowmobiling season.

The OPP strongly suggest to all snowmobile operators to follow the following tips:

Never operate while under the influence of Alcohol or Drugs!

Remember … NO ICE IS SAFE ICE! Conditions change due to several factors. What was safe last week may not be safe this week.

Check the ice thickness and quality with local ice hut operators and MNRF before riding on any frozen waterway

Wear a buoyant snowmobile suit and carry ice picks on you

Only travel on ice that is already well-tracked and stay on the marked Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) trails

Never travel on a closed Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) trail

Watch out for obstacles like rocks, stumps, docks, pressure cracks, fishing huts and open water created by bubblers and river mouths

Wear a proper snowmobile helmet and ensure it is FASTENED!

Carry a fully charged cellular phone in a waterproof case

Stop at Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) programs and always have your documentation ready for inspection.