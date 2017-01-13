Muskoka To-DAILY

Man, 91, dies after accident on Limberlost Road Friday afternoon in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE A 91-year-old local man has died after an accident here on Limberlost Road this afternoon.

Provincial police say that on Thursday January 12, at 12:25 p.m. officers received a 911 call about a single motor vehicle motor collision on the road northwest of town, off Hwy. 60.

They say members of the Huntsville OPP responded with Muskoka Ambulance and Lake of Bays Fire Dept.

Upon arriving at the scene they discovered the 91-year-old male driver of the vehicle was deceased.

The crash may have been caused by a medical emergency, investigation is continuing into the cause.

Police have not released the driver’s name.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=26368

Posted by on Jan 13 2017. Filed under Headlines, OPP. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru