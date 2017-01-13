Man, 91, dies after accident on Limberlost Road Friday afternoon in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE – A 91-year-old local man has died after an accident here on Limberlost Road this afternoon.

Provincial police say that on Thursday January 12, at 12:25 p.m. officers received a 911 call about a single motor vehicle motor collision on the road northwest of town, off Hwy. 60.

They say members of the Huntsville OPP responded with Muskoka Ambulance and Lake of Bays Fire Dept.

Upon arriving at the scene they discovered the 91-year-old male driver of the vehicle was deceased.

The crash may have been caused by a medical emergency, investigation is continuing into the cause.

Police have not released the driver’s name.