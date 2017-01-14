Special waste pickup in Huntsville Friday after storm
HUNTSVILLE — Residents here are still picking up after Thursday’s storm.
And the town arranged for extra waste pickup.
The District of Muskoka had their contract workers do a special waste collection January 13.
The district asks that any incoming inquiries regarding missed collections be passed onto Muskoka District public works at 705-645-6764, so they can be addressed.
Here is a list of affected areas in Huntsville:
http://www.muskoka.on.ca/en/live-and-play/Waste-Management-in-Muskoka.aspx
