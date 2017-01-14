Muskoka To-DAILY

Special waste pickup in Huntsville Friday after storm

HUNTSVILLE Residents here are still picking up after Thursday’s storm.

And the town arranged for extra waste pickup.

The District of Muskoka had their contract workers do a special waste collection January 13.

The district asks that any incoming inquiries regarding missed collections be passed onto Muskoka District public works at 705-645-6764, so they can be addressed.

Here is a list of affected areas in Huntsville:

http://www.muskoka.on.ca/en/live-and-play/Waste-Management-in-Muskoka.aspx

 

