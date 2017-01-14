Town of Huntsville wants to hear from public about future of Muskoka Heritage Village by Feb. 10

HUNTSVILLE — While talks on the future of Muskoka Heritage Place here continue, the Town of Huntsville is inviting the public to participate in helping determine the future by taking a few minutes to fill out a brief online survey between now and February 10.

Teri Souter, town manager of arts, culture and heritage, says in a release Friday that it’s a “unique and important community, cultural and tourism resource for the Town of Huntsville, the Town is in the process of developing a strategic business plan to guide Muskoka Heritage Place’s future.”

She says the plan is to evaluate Muskoka Heritage Place’s current operation to determine how it may be enhanced as a more vibrant and financially sustainable heritage, cultural and tourism attraction for year-round enjoyment.

As part of this process, the town has undertaken a number of initiatives to engage the community to help determine the most appropriate strategic approaches for the future.

This review of Muskoka Heritage Place operations is made possible through an Ontario Trillium Foundation seed funding grant. “Gathering information from the community is a critical step to provide the consultants and eventually the community a ‘made in Huntsville’ approach which will be sustainable long into the future,” says Kari Lambe, director of community service.

She says: “It is hoped that implementation of the resulting plan will also be originally supported by the Ontario Trillium Foundation. For any proposed plan to work over the longer-term, it is critical to have the participation of the community at large. We hope everyone will participate.”

This survey is a follow-up to a public meeting on the future of Muskoka Heritage Place which was held on November 24, 2016, hosted by Lord Cultural Resources and the Town of Huntsville.

Further public meetings and consultations are scheduled for the spring.

The Town of Huntsville would greatly appreciate your help to complete the following survey found here.

It should take no more than 5-6 minutes.

Please share this with those who may be interested in participating.

Print copies are also available at the Customer Service counter at Huntsville Town Hall, 37 Main Street East, and at the Canada Summit Centre, 20 Park Drive.

Background: Muskoka Heritage Place consists of the Muskoka Museum, a self-guided chronological journey of artifacts showing human activity in the area starting 7,000 years ago, Muskoka Pioneer Village, part of a 99-acre site featuring 18 historic buildings nestled beside Cann Lake, and the Steam Museum and Portage Flyer at the Rotary Village Station, a fully-operational, authentic, circa 1900 narrow-gauge steam train, which during the warmer months ferries passengers alongside the Muskoka River to a beautiful stop on the shore of Fairy Lake.

For more information or assistance with the survey, please contact Teri Souter, Manager of Arts, Culture & Heritage, Town of Huntsville teri.souter@huntsville.ca or 705-789-1751 x 2357.