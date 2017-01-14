Wettest, snowiest December in Muskoka in decades: Environment Canada

MUSKOKA — The final numbers are in and it proves December was one of the wettest (since 1982) and snowiest (since 1951) in decades.

Snow totals were double at 182 cms of the white stuff, c ompared to a norm of 91.

And the sum precipitation was 174.4 mm, compared to a norm of 100.

But the temperatures weren’t much off the norm.

It’s all in the final report for 2016 by Geoff Coulson, warning peparedness meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

He says across Ontario December showed everyone with normal temperatures and plenty of snow.

After a mild start to December, cold air finally made an extended appearance across the province after about the 7th of the month until the days leading up to Christmas.

Overall, December temperatures were within two degrees of normal monthly values. Daily mean temperatures were especially cold on December 15, 17, and 18 when temperatures dipped to well below normal values by 10 to 15°C. During that period, parts of northern Ontario experienced wind chill values colder than -40.

A number of low pressure systems brought rounds of snowfall to the province this month. For most locations, snowfall amounts exceeded the normal values, especially in southern and northwestern Ontario. Precipitation totals ranged from normal to double the normal amount.

Severe Weather

Since the fall had been very mild, temperatures of the Great Lakes were notably warmer than normal. As the fresh arctic air passed over the open and warm waters of the Great Lakes, a number of classic snow squall events occurred in areas to the east and southeast of Lake Superior, Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Coulson says that on numerous occasions in these traditional snowbelt areas, poor visibilities occurred in a combination of falling snow and blowing snow resulting in treacherous driving conditions. Sault Ste. Marie, portions of Grey and Bruce Counties and the Barrie and Muskoka areas all reported significant accumulations of snow during this timeframe.

On the afternoon and early evening of December 15th, the entire Greater Toronto Area was affected by a very slow moving snow squall. Although the snowfall amount of 5 to 10 cm was relatively modest, the snowfall rates were significant with all of it falling in the span of just 2 to 3 hours leading to very hazardous road conditions.

Significant blowing snow also contributed to very poor visibility. The snow squall coincided with the afternoon commute leading to widespread congestion and traffic chaos. Many commuters reported travel times of one to three hours or longer.

A major low pressure system originating in Colorado on Christmas Day brought a messy mix of precipitation right across the province on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The system began as snow on Christmas Day in northwestern Ontario and remained snow for much of the northwest and areas far north of Lake Superior with total snow accumulations of 15 to 25 cm.

However, for areas closer to Lake Superior, like Thunder Bay and Marathon, the snow transitioned into freezing rain, freezing drizzle and even rain for a period of time and that kept snowfall amounts in the 5 to 15 cm range. As the precipitation spread into southern Ontario early on Boxing Day, it began as a brief period of freezing rain before temperatures warmed up and changed the freezing rain to rain.

However, even the brief period of freezing rain caused driving concerns on Boxing Day morning for many travellers. For northeastern and eastern Ontario, a much more prolonged period of freezing rain occurred on Boxing Day. Parts of northeastern Ontario experienced 4 to 8 hours of freezing rain while portions of the Ottawa Valley had 10 hours or more.

As the month drew to a close, there was a reminder that even brief periods of freezing drizzle can have significant impacts on the roadways. During the late afternoon and evening hours of December 27, patchy freezing drizzle was reported in southcentral Ontario.

The freezing drizzle was sufficient to create a thin layer of ice on roads and sidewalks. This layer of ice led to numerous collisions on a number of highways and secondary roads including two multi-vehicle collisions, a 20 vehicle one on highway 427 at the north end of Toronto and the second involving 40 vehicles on highway 410 in Brampton.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported but the Ontario Provincial Police and other Police Services were again issuing reminders to drive with caution in these situations.

Unusual mean temperature readings (in °C), ranked by variation from normal:

Location Mean Temp Normal Difference Warmest since Petawawa* -6.3E -9.4 3.1 2015

Record snowfall readings (in cm), ranked by variation from normal:

Location Snowfall Normal Difference Anomaly (%) Previous Record Kenora 63.8E 30.6 33.2 108.5 1922 (63.2)

Unusual snowfall readings (in cm), ranked by variation from normal:

Location Snowfall Normal Difference Anomaly (%) Most snow since Coldwater* 167.6 75.1 92.5 123.2 1951 (3rd since 1883) Muskoka 182.0 91.1 90.9 99.8 2012 Sault Ste. Marie 159.2 85.0 74.2 87.3 1995 Ottawa Airport 99.8 52.5 47.3 90.1 2007 Ottawa downtown 84.2 41.3 42.9 103.9 2012 Kitchener/Waterloo 79.2 37.2 42.0 112.9 2000 Sudbury 104.5 63.0 41.5 65.9 2008 Wiarton 142.0 108.9 33.1 30.4 2008 Windsor 51.7 28.8 22.9 79.5 2013 Petawawa* 82.2 59.5 22.7 38.2 2007 Hartington (near Kingston) 53.0E 32.9 20.1 61.1 2008 Toronto Pearson 41.5 24.9 16.6 66.7 2008 London 64.0 47.6 16.4 34.5 2010

Unusual precipitation readings (in mm), ranked by variation from normal:

Location Precipitation Normal Difference Anomaly (%) Driest since Kingston 52.5 82.5 -30.0 -36.4 2014

Location Precipitation Normal Difference Anomaly (%) Wettest since Coldwater* 199.0 100.3 98.7 98.4 1951 (3rd since 1883) Muskoka 174.4 100.4 74.0 73.7 1982 Sault Ste. Marie 133.5 77.4 56.1 72.5 2008 Moosonee 87.7 41.5 46.2 111.3 2010 Wiarton 149.5 110.6 38.9 35.2 2008 Barrie 107.3 73.6 33.7 45.8 2004 Kitchener/Waterloo 102.6 71.2 31.4 44.1 2008 Peterborough 94.3 64.2 30.1 46.9 2009

* identifies that the 1971-2000 normals are used. The 1981-2010 normals are used for the remainder of the stations.

E indicates an estimated value.