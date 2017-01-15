Muskoka To-DAILY

GHS grad wins national architecture award for study on impact of rising sea levels on islands

GRAVENHURST — A Gravenhurst    High     School  graduate has been awarded the 2016 Canadian Architect Student Award of Excellence for his masters of architecture thesis.

Architech Alec Ring is the winner of a national award. He is a Gravenhurst High School graduate.

Alec Ring received the award for his work, which deals with the impact of sea level rise on a threatened island nation.

“It’s an honour to (be    recognized for an award design that focuses on the very real economic, social and environmental challenges we are facing as our climate changes,” said Ring in a news release.

In line with his commitment to the role of architect as steward, Ring’s thesis provides a deep, optimistic, and pragmatic solution to this serious issue, according to the jury of Canadian architects who honoured him.

Ring joins a small group of established architects and students in his field who have received this prestigious national award, now in its 49th year.

Readers may be familiar with     Ring’s   volunteer work with Harambee 4 Humanity – his sustainable design for Oleleshwa Primary School in the village of Ewaso Ngiro, Kenya.

For more on him and his projects, visit alrecring.ca

 

