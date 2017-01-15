Missing snowmobiler on McLaren Bay in south Gravenhurst presumed drowned Saturday night

GRAVENHURST — A missing snowmobiler presumed to have gone through the ice Saturday night in the Kahshe Lake area of south Gravenhurst had police divers searching McLaren Bay Sunday for a body.

Provincial police from Bracebridge were first to respond to a report of a snowmobile that reportedly went into the water near Sopher’s Landing in Gravenhurst, just before 8 p.m. Saturday January 14, 2017.

Witnesses reported seeing a snowmobile travelling on Sparrow Lake within the Trent Severn Waterway, turn west toward open water in an area known as MacLaren Bay and then it appeared to go into open water and disappear.

Bracebridge OPP say in a release that Saturday night they and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) along with the Gravenhurst Fire Department and the Orillia Fire Department conducted a search of the area that could safely be accessed.

Given the isolated location and unstable condition of the ice, the OPP contacted the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Rescue Coordination centre (JRCC) based in Trenton, who dispatched search and rescue resources including a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter and personnel to the scene.

Sunday afternoon police said they were continuing the search for the unknown party with the assistance of the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit the OPP Aviation Services.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Bracebridge OPP at (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.