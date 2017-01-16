3 Huntsville hunters fined $5,500 after firing at decoy from boat

BRACEBRIDGE — Two Huntsville hunters charged with firing their guns from a motorboat were fined a total of $4,500 and received licence suspensions in court here last week for targeting a MNRF decoy.

A third man in their hunting party received a $1,000 fine for also having a loaded firearm in the boat, according to a release from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

They say the three Huntsville men have been fined a total of $5,000 for unsafe hunting practices.

Robert Shaw pleaded guilty to unlawfully discharging his firearm from a motorboat. He was fined $2,000.

David Wright pleaded guilty to discharging his firearm from a motorboat and operating a pleasure craft without lifejackets on board for each occupant. He was fined $2,500. Both men received a one-year big game hunting licence suspension.

Gordon Wright was fined $500 for having a loaded firearm on a motorboat.

Court heard that on October 17, 2016, conservation officers conducted a controlled wildlife decoy operation using a moose decoy along the Oxtongue River, near Algonquin Park. The officers observed the three men traveling by motorboat on the river.

Upon seeing the decoy, boat operator David Wright positioned the vessel so that the men could take aim at the decoy.

David Wright and Shaw then shot at the decoy using high powered rifles. Gordon Wright was found with a loaded rifle in preparation to shoot.

The three men were apprehended on site. A search of the vessel determined no lifejackets were on board. Three firearms and an outboard motor were seized.

Justice of the Peace Susan Hilton heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Bracebridge, on January 10, 2017.

The ministry reminds the public that it is unlawful to have a loaded firearm on, or discharge a firearm from, a conveyance, such as a motorboat.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resource violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).