OPP dive team search for missing snowmobiler comes up empty after 2 days in Gravenhurst

GRAVENHURST — A search for a snowmobiler believed to have gone through the ice in south Gravenhurst Saturday night has so far come up empty.

Provincial police at Bracebridge said Tuesday that the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, with the support of the OPP Aviation Services and the OPP SAVE team, have been spent two days searching the area and have not yet located any sign of the snowmobile or driver.

Police say that on Saturday night they responded to a complaint of a snow vehicle that reportedly went into the water near Sopher’s Landing in Gravenhurst, ON just before 8 p.m., January 14.

Witnesses reported seeing a snowmobile travelling on Sparrow Lake within the Trent Severn Waterway, turn west toward open water in an area known as McLean Bay and then it appeared to go into open water and disappear.

Bracebridge OPP and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) along with the Gravenhurst Fire Department and the Orillia Fire Department conducted a search of the area that could safely be accessed. Given the isolated location and unstable condition of the ice, the OPP contacted the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Rescue Coordination centre (JRCC) based in Trenton, ON who dispatched search and rescue resources including a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter and personnel to the scene.

