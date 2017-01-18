Bracebrdige sponsors ‘thrilled’ to report their family accepted as refugees to Canada

BRACEBRIDGE — The Syrian Refuge Bracebridge team said Wednesday morning: “We are absolutely thrilled to tell you that the Khaleds have been accepted as refugees to Canada.”

In an email to friends and supporters, they said: “We are pleased to share with you this promising turn of events for the Khaleds.”

The family they will sponsor, Berivan, Hassan and baby Pella, have been waiting in northern Iraq with no indication of how long it may take before their application to come to Canada is processed, due to the lack of infrastructure in that country.

“Well we have great news,” say the local sponsors.

“Two weeks ago, Hassan received a call from UNHCR advising him that he would be interviewed by a Canadian government official in Erbil, and on Sunday January 15, that interview took place.

“It gets better. We are absolutely thrilled to tell you that the Khaleds have been accepted as refugees to Canada. The interviewing officer gave the timeline of three to six months for processing to be complete.

“Hassan said: ‘Tell everyone our good news. Tell them we are so grateful for all they have done and that we can hardly wait to thank them personally.’”

As things progress, the organizing team will be securing housing and putting plans in place.”

The sponsors say “thank you to those who have offered to help. We will keep you posted.”