Utterson man wins $100,000 in OLG lottery

TORONTO — Congratulations to Stephen Devitt, of Utterson, on winning the $100,000 top prize with INSTANT BOOM MULTIPLIER (Game #2013).

“I like to play new INSTANT scratch games, when all the top prizes are still available,” said Devitt while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where he picked up his winnings. “INSTANT BOOM MULTIPLIER is a new game and I had to give it a try,” he said in a release from the OLG.

He scratched his ticket in the car, moments after purchasing it. “I just sat there in disbelief, trying to figure out if I was seeing things. The retailer scanned my ticket and then she started to scream and shout. I was standing there, shaking. The store owner joined in that moment, hugging me and shaking my hand and we celebrated that moment together.”

As he waited for OLG to call the store, he connected with his wife to share the exciting news. “I asked, ‘Are you sitting down?’ She replied, ‘Why, should I be? Are you okay?’ My response was, ‘Better than okay, I just won $100,000 and it’s for sure.’ She said, ‘Don’t mess with me!’”

Plans are underway for Devitt’s big win. “For us, it’s always been family first; taking care of our kids. Now, it’s our turn. Truth is, we’ve never traveled together out of Ontario in the 32 years we’ve been married. I’ve never been much of a traveler but my wife would love to take off and so that’s exactly what we are going to do. I see myself and my wife somewhere hot with a cold drink in our hands. And I might also get a fishing rod,” laughed Stephen.

“Winning the lottery is a big boost, an energizer and it definitely takes the pressure off,” concluded Devitt.