Las Vegas Donald Trump’s kind of town now – the best and worst of U.S. of A.

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

LAS VEGAS — Four years ago I stood on the steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., where today Donald J. Trump is being sworn in at noon as a the 45th President of the United States.

It was right after Barack Obama was sworn in a second term as the 44th President.

I bought a souvenir ball cap with Obama’s name emblazoned on the front the number ‘4’ — for four more years — stitched in the left side.

And I had a photo-op with him in a souvenir shop off the Mall, wearing it.

Last weekend, we were reunited in Las Vegas for another presidential podium shot — this time accompanied by the then president-elect.

Ain’t that America.

Where even without PhotoShop you can shake hands with the leader of the free world.

So it was again this past weekend in Vegas, where Lois and I flew out for a 90th family birthday of one of Lois’s American cousins.

Adding a few days of holidays gave us both a chance to once again experience the highs and lows of Sin City, Nevada.

And an historic time to take stock of what’s going on with our American cousins.

The desert capital of debauchery is the perfect metaphor for the U.S. of A.

It may have been Frank Sinatra and Rat Pack’s kind of town originally, but it’s Trump’s kind of town now.

Especially since the state went Red after years being a Democrat state.

The best and worst of a great country.

Remarkable architecture Romans and Egyptians could only dream of over centuries of slave labour, mashed with excessive indulgence in sensual pleasures.

A city where white tourists flash cash like one percenters, while tripping legless veterans looking for you to refill their paper cup for spare change. A blind woman sings for casino chips. Moms and daughters sit begging and dads bang drums with their boys keeping time on upturned empty white lard pails.

And topless show girl actors, Star Wars and Transformer characters left over from some belated Halloween party pose for photos for cash.

All of this surrounded by untold wealth — and no doubt poverty, as witnessed by the bail bond shops that sit in the shadows of full-size recreations of the Eiffel Tower, Statue of Liberty and some of the world’s largest Neon signs that turn night into day on The Strip.

In the old part of Vegas, the downtown core known as the “Freemont Experience” has been transformed into the world’s largest covered street mall with a kilometre-long roof that’s a LG video screen featuring a Star Wars-ish light show on the hour at night.

Even it pales the Golden Nugget’s gaudy sign with its gazillion candlepower.

Again, this stretch of gambling gauche is tainted by dozens of beggars or street performers cashing in amidst the unlucky looking for slot machines that reportedly cough up more paper than the Strip.

But if you can afford it — and many do, even in early January — it can be breathless in many respects.

Our Air Canada flight down was just $135 Cdn return from Toronto. Double that a day in hotel and spending and you’ve got a holiday, vacation or deadening escape from reality.

For sure, there are some truly great art treasures in amazing façades, and in museums hidden deep within the sprawling hotel complexes you have to search for.

There’s the new NHL Golden Knights hockey team about to drop the puck on the Strip next year, and the likely prospect of the Oakland Raiders kicking off in a new stadium in a couple of years.

Some mighty fine hotel buffets and street restaurants overlooking the Belagio Hotel’s spectacular dancing water fountain show make strolling along Las Vegas Boulevard worth the trip.

Of course the entertainment is first class country, rock and pop, with a half dozen or more Cirq du Soleil show troupes dancing and jumping through hoops to every kind of music imaginable.

And with Chinese New Year (Year of the Rooster) starting now, the hotels spare no expense in decorations that look like the Rose Bowl Parade exploded indoors.

But it’s as if life is in suspension.

On the eve of a game-changing presidential election, Donald Trump might as well be Donald Duck to most people pleasantly indulging and gorging themselves in acts of sensory deprivation.

Newspapers — local or national — are hard to find that offer insight into the rest of the world.

However, Dumbphones abound, dangling from wrists and interrupting the flow of traffic.

But, heck, ain’t that America.

Still, when broached about the politics of the day, you’re more likely to encounter a grunt or a groan, than a whoop-dee-doo!

But ain’t that America!

Work hard, play hard, bet the house — if you can.

It will be interesting to see in a year if after the year of the Donald things change.

Not likely. This sucker’s been a dessert storm for three-quarters of a century and unless Trump implodes it’s likely to get worse.

We’ll see in 2021.