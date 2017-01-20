Muskoka To-DAILY

Missing First Nations girls from Orillia thought to be in Gravenhurst found

ORILLIATwo Orillia First Nations teens who went missing and may have be in the Gravenhurst area have been found.

Provincial police were asking the public’s assistance in locating the two female youth.

Police are asking for assistance in locating 17-year-old Savannah Simcoe and Brianna Simcoe-Martin, also 17.

Both females were seen on Thursday January 19, 2017, just after midnight, at Tim Hortons on Colborne Street in Orillia, with an unknown male.

The unknown male drives a black pickup truck.

Police say the females may be in the Gravenhurst area.

Simcoe is described as:

4-foot-11 inches tall

Medium Build

Curly brown shoulder length hair

Brown eyes

She was wearing black hooded sweater, black jogging pants and black shoes.

Aboriginal Decent

Simcoe-Martin is described as:

5-foot-1 inches tall

90 lbs

Slim build

She has bleach blonde hair with dark roots

She was last seen wearing a brown sweater with turquoise shirt underneath and black leggings

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=26410

Posted by on Jan 20 2017. Filed under District News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru