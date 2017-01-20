Missing First Nations girls from Orillia thought to be in Gravenhurst found

ORILLIA — Two Orillia First Nations teens who went missing and may have be in the Gravenhurst area have been found.

Provincial police were asking the public’s assistance in locating the two female youth.

Police are asking for assistance in locating 17-year-old Savannah Simcoe and Brianna Simcoe-Martin, also 17.

Both females were seen on Thursday January 19, 2017, just after midnight, at Tim Hortons on Colborne Street in Orillia, with an unknown male.

The unknown male drives a black pickup truck.

Police say the females may be in the Gravenhurst area.

Simcoe is described as:

4-foot-11 inches tall

Medium Build

Curly brown shoulder length hair

Brown eyes

She was wearing black hooded sweater, black jogging pants and black shoes.

Aboriginal Decent

Simcoe-Martin is described as:

5-foot-1 inches tall

90 lbs

Slim build

She has bleach blonde hair with dark roots

She was last seen wearing a brown sweater with turquoise shirt underneath and black leggings

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536.