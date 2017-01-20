Hospitals ramp up safety measures to protect against flu

MUSKOKA — You may notice people wearing masks at Muskoka hospitals now.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is ramping up safety measures at the hospitals to protect patients, staff and visitors from influenza.

Following a declaration of community-wide flu activity in the area by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, MAHC has enacted policies for added vigilance and precautions to reduce the risk of exposure at the hospitals.

You may notice staff and patients wearing masks, it says in a release Thursday.

They say members of the community who have not received the flu vaccine are asked to wear a mask while at the hospital.

Masks are available at hospital entrances. This is for your protection and to help prevent an outbreak from occurring within our hospitals.

There are no visitor restrictions at this time, however, please do not visit patients at the hospital if you are feeling unwell or experiencing flu-like symptoms, which include sudden onset of fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle and joint pain and headache.

The public is reminded to clean their hands often using the hand sanitizer stations throughout the hospital and most importantly when entering and leaving the hospitals.

It’s not too late to get your flu shot if you haven’t done so already. Check with your local pharmacy or contact your care provider. Please consider protecting yourself and others through influenza immunization.